Major traffic accident in southeast Bakersfield; 1 injured, 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reporting that one person is dead and another moderately injured following a traffic accident in the 2500 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the location of the crash on January 10, 2023 at 5:44 pm.

BPD says their investigation so far revealed that the two cars, both driven by adult males, were headed opposite one another on Mt. Vernon when the southbound vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, veered into the oncoming traffic lane for unknown reasons.

It is unclear from the police report which driver, the southbound or the northbound, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Police say speed was a factor in this collision, but they will need to wait for toxicology results to determine if drugs or alcohol also played a part.

This investigation is ongoing, and BPD is asking anyone with any additional information to contact them at 327-7111.