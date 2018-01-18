Male suspect allegedly throws gasoline at father and brother; cuts brother's hands

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Officers were called out to a home on 98th Street on Jan. 8 regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived they found out that the victim was playing games with Dennis Zavala when Zavala attacked him for no apparent reason.

The victim was cut in the hand while trying to disarm Zavala. The victim and his family ran out of the home and reported that Zavala allegedly threw gasoline at the brother and father.

Officers attempted to make numerous announcements through a public address system for Zavala to exit the home. Zavala refused and officers were unable to make contact at that time.