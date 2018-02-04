Man allegedly involved in Cal City shooting flees from police and throws handgun during chase

Haze
HI: 77°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Police was called out to the area of Airway and Oleander Avenue on Saturday night after several report of a shooting.
Officers saw a man in a vacant field on Oleander. He started to flee and threw his handgun during the chase.
The gun was recovered and he was taken into custody.
Police searched the area for victims but couldn't find any.
The suspect was booked into Kern County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm.
California City Police was called out to the area of Airway and Oleander Avenue on Saturday night after several report of a shooting.
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a man in Mojave on January 26.
Saturday afternoon Kyle Busch finished first in the 4th Annual Winter Showdown at Kern Raceway.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a death at a home in east Bakersfield.