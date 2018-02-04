Man allegedly involved in Cal City shooting flees from police and throws handgun during chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Police was called out to the area of Airway and Oleander Avenue on Saturday night after several report of a shooting.

Officers saw a man in a vacant field on Oleander. He started to flee and threw his handgun during the chase.

The gun was recovered and he was taken into custody.

Police searched the area for victims but couldn't find any.

The suspect was booked into Kern County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm.





