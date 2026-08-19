Man arrested after 216 pounds of meth found in California City home

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County deputies arrested a man after finding 216 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana, a gun, and a methamphetamine conversion lab inside a California City home.

Juan Manuel Castro Lopez, 54, of Sinaloa, Mexico, faces charges including manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of sales.

Authorities searched the home on Camp Fire Drive on Monday.

Along with the drugs, deputies found a methamphetamine conversion lab inside the residence. The lab was dismantled, and the residence was tagged as unsafe for occupying.

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