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Man arrested after 216 pounds of meth found in California City home

Juan Manuel Castro Lopez, 54, of Sinaloa, Mexico, faces charges including manufacturing a controlled substance and possession for sales.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Man arrested after deputies found 216 pounds of meth in home
Posted

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County deputies arrested a man after finding 216 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana, a gun, and a methamphetamine conversion lab inside a California City home.

Juan Manuel Castro Lopez, 54, of Sinaloa, Mexico, faces charges including manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of sales.

Authorities searched the home on Camp Fire Drive on Monday.

Along with the drugs, deputies found a methamphetamine conversion lab inside the residence. The lab was dismantled, and the residence was tagged as unsafe for occupying.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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