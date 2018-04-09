Man arrested after he was found with .22 caliber revolver at party

A man is facing gun charges after he was found with a revolver at a party on Sunday night. 

According to Bakersfield Police, officers responded to the area of Niles and Brown streets around 10:45 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a party at a nearby home. 

Police say they found a .22 caliber revolver and arrested 62-year-old Juan Gonzalez. He was arrested for gun violations. 

