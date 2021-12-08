Ridgecrest man arrested after shooting at teens throwing water balloons

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Ridgecrest man was arrested after he fired a shotgun at two teens for throwing water balloons.

Police say the 63-year-old man was asleep in his pickup when the teens, ages 18 and 17, drove by and threw water balloons at his truck.

While the man inspected his pickup for damage, the teens drove by again.

Officials say he pulled a 12 gauge shotgun from the truck and fired at the driver’s door, causing damage to their vehicle and minor injuries to the driver.

He could face charges including attempted murder.

