BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was arrested for posing as an immigration official and targeting people seeking lawful citizenship status.

California's Attorney General warned about this scam, saying that the man was charging both documented and undocumented immigrants thousands of dollars to provide services he was not qualified to give.

None of the victims were able to obtain legal citizenship status as a result of this.

The scammer is being held on $80,000 bail.