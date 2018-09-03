Man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -

On Sunday, just after midnight officers arrested 28 year-old Isiah Willis of Cal City. Officers found a pellet gun that looked like a real firearm, a backpack that contained 5 bottles of butane, marijuana, two digital scales, a methamphetamine pipe and 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Willis admitted that he found the backpack and was going to use the marijuana and butane to extract concentrated cannabis from the marijuana. Willis was transported to the Central Receiving Facility and charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The California City Police Department would like to advise that manufacturing concentrated cannabis is illegal and a felony in the State of California. Extracting concentrated cannabis is extremely combustible and a very dangerous process.

If you have any information about this case you can call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.