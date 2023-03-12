Watch Now
Man arrested for setting fire to Wingland Elementary playground

Friday, KCSO, and KCFD arson investigators identified and located the suspect, Gary Truck, who was arrested for arson and booked into jail early Saturday morning.
Kern County Fire Department (FILE)
Posted at 8:25 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 23:25:56-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County law enforcement arrested a man for arson and he was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility.

The Kern County Fire Department says on Thursday at 10 p.m. they responded to a fire at Wingland Elementary School in Oildale. When they arrived there was a large fire with brand new playground equipment resulting in about $750,000 of destroyed property.

