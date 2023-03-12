Man arrested for setting fire to Wingland Elementary playground

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County law enforcement arrested a man for arson and he was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility.

The Kern County Fire Department says on Thursday at 10 p.m. they responded to a fire at Wingland Elementary School in Oildale. When they arrived there was a large fire with brand new playground equipment resulting in about $750,000 of destroyed property.

Friday, KCSO, and KCFD arson investigators identified and located the suspect, Gary Truck, who was arrested for arson and booked into jail early Saturday morning.