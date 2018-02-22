Man arrested with loaded AR-15 rifle in East Bakersfield

Monica Dattage
12:36 AM, Feb 22, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff say they arrested a man driving around East Bakersfield with a loaded AR-15 rifle Wednesday. 

KCSO says 34-year-old Eric Palmer was found with the weapon and loaded magazine when deputies pulled him over near Quincy and Owens Streets. Deputies then searched Palmer's home near Gage and Jefferson streets finding three additional AR-15 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. 

Palmer was arrested for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms and other charges. He was booked into the Kern County Jail and was being held on $270,000 bail. 

 

