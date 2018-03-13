Menu

Man brandishes gun inside NE Bakersfield Target store

Suspect displays gun to employee at Target store
Posted: 8:22 PM, Mar 12, 2018
Updated: 2018-03-13 03:32:53Z

Bakersfield police are looking into an incident involving a man brandishing a gun inside a local Target store. 

In happened Saturday, March 10th around 8p.m. at the Target store in northeast Bakersfield. According to a police report, the suspect who is known to store officials, was approached by a staff member after he was suspected of theft.

According to the report, that suspect who has been identified as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's, showed a gun to an employee before exiting the store with an unknown amount of merchandise. 

If you have any information about this incident, or recognize the suspect call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

