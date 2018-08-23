Man calls police after home broken into, ends up getting arrested on drug charges

A man ended up behind bars after he essentially called police on himself.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Francisco Hernandez Jr., called for help on Aug. 15 after he said two men broke into his home on Irene Street and beat him up.

Docs show that Hernandez went for his AR-15 during the robbery, but the suspects were able to take it from him. The suspects took a half pound of marijuana from the home and the rifle.

Hernandez told police he had $4,000 in a safe in his room, as well as marijuana in a safe in his closet.

After continuing their investigation, police seized 1,000 rounds of ammo, 1.2 pounds of cocaine, 4,000 pills of what was later determined to be ecstasy, .16 ounces of 'shrooms and marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The safe, which he said had $4,000 had $55,130 in it.

He was arrested on drug charges.