Man connected to Damacio Diaz, Patrick Mara facing new charges

One of the men who conspired with former Bakersfield Police employees Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara is now facing new charges.

The California Department of Justice on Friday announced a superseding indictment against Noel Carter.

The indictment alleges that from "April 2012 to August 2015, Carter conspired with Diaz and Mara who deliberately failed to submit the seized drugs into the BPD evidence room, and instead provided the stolen narcotics to Carter so Carter could sell those narcotics for profit. The indictment also alleges that Mara took marijuana and provided it to Carter to process so it was suitable for sale. Finally, the indictment alleges that Carter conspired with Mara to unlawfully manufacture, process, and sell marijuana for profit."

Both Diaz and Mara were convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for their roles in running a drug ring while members of the Bakersfield Police Department.