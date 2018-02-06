Man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for killing pedestrian while driving distracted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was convicted of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter today due to distracted driving.

Garry Vansant struck and killed 41-year-old Sara Hernandez back in March 2017 as she was crossing the street on Ashe and McKee Road in an unmarked crosswalk to get to Bakersfield Sports Village Soccer Park.

It was 9:46 a.m. when Vansant driving his 2007 Chevy Silverado became distracted and stopped looking at the road. He was going 47 miles per hour and did not brake until he hit Hernandez. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez was married with four children ranging in age from elementary school to college. A sentencing is scheduled for March 13. Vansant is facing up to one year in jail.