Man critically injured after being hit by car in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 29-year-old man in a wheelchair was in the roadway, and not in a crosswalk near 10th St. and Chester Ave. when he was hit by a car, according to Bakersfield Police.
The man who was hit was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to BPD.
The driver did stay at the scene and was cooperative with police.
Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday night.
