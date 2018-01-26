Man critically injured after being hit by car in Central Bakersfield

11:06 PM, Jan 25, 2018
28 mins ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 29-year-old man in a wheelchair was in the roadway, and not in a crosswalk near 10th St. and Chester Ave. when he was hit by a car, according to Bakersfield Police.

The man who was hit was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to BPD. 

The driver did stay at the scene and was cooperative with police.  

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday night. 

Local News