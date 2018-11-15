Man critically injured outside a residence in Northwest Bakersfield, BPD searching for suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was critically injured during an altercation outside of a residence in Northwest Bakersfield.

The altercation happened on November 14th. Officers received a report of a man down outside of a residence located in the 12300 block of El Capitan Avenue. According to BPD, there was an altercation outside of the residence during which an adult male suffered blunt force trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.