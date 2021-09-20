Man dies after truck hits almond trees in Buttonwillow

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — A 68-year-old man died after his truck hit almond trees at about 2:05 p.m. Sunday on Wildwood Road south of Sherwood Avenue in Buttonwillow, according the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2001 Ford F-250 northbound on Wildwood Road south of Sherwood Avenue and left the roadway and hit an almond tree and came to a stop after hitting a second almond tree, according to CHP. The man was declared dead at the scene, CHP said.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash. The driver possibly suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, according to CHP.