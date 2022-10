WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — According to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a man has died in a traffic accident in Wasco. Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, died when the car he was a passenger in hit another car.

The accident happened at 5:45 am on State Route 46 east of Gun Club Drive in Wasco. Olivas died at the scene.

Olivas’ next of kin have been notified. The Coroner’s Office will conduct a postmortem examination to confirm the cause and manner of death.