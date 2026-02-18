Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies in rollover crash at Buttonwillow Raceway Park

Carlos Emilio Ramirez Jr., 28, was driving a fire and rescue safety vehicle when it rolled over Sunday morning
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — A 28-year-old Lancaster man died Sunday morning after a vehicle rollover crash at Buttonwillow Raceway Park in Kern County.

Carlos Emilio Ramirez Jr. was killed when the vehicle he was driving rolled over around 10:30 a.m., according to Kern County Fire officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involved a single fire and rescue safety vehicle that was responding on the track, according to a statement from Buttonwillow Raceway Park.

"The incident involved a single Fire/Rescue safety vehicle responding on track," the raceway said. "Buttonwillow Raceway, in conjunction with Advanced Fire and Rescue Services are cooperating fully with OSHA and the appropriate authorities as they complete their review. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family, colleagues, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The crash remains under investigation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

