Man ejected in off road motorcycle collision dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal off road motorcycle collision on Sunday that left one man dead.

Troy C. Polton, 44, was riding his 2006 Honda TRX 400 Quad on the dirt portion of Bowman road just west of Brown Road at an unknown speed.

The right front tire of the vehicle hit an uneven portion of the road and ejected Polton.

He sustained major injuries and was treated on scene by Kern County Fire, then was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries just before 7 p.m.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.