Johana Restrepo
4:42 PM, Mar 28, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was arrested and is facing 120 counts of felony animal cruelty after authorities rescued over 140 dogs from his home.

Authorities served a search warrant at the home on Golden Star Boulevard on Tuesday but Kern County Animal Services responded to that home in the past, most recently on March 20 or last Tuesday.

Kern County Animal Services told 23ABC that the dogs rescued varied in health and two of them had to be put down.

All 140 dogs were dispersed among three county animal shelters.

Allen Lee is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

