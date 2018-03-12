Man faces six years in prison for falsely passing himself as a contractor and stealing money

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was convicted of Grand Theft by false representation or pretense, a felony, and Contracting without a license, a misdemeanor on Friday.

In October 2014 Barry Hanner was soliciting home improvement projects door to door in a northwest Bakersfield neighborhood using the name of a legitimate contractor's company and license number.

He signed a contract and obtained $7,000 cash from the victims. Hanner then performed some work before abandoning the project all together and taking off with the cash.

The court also found that Hanner had been in prison for similar offenses in 2007. Hanner had five prior convictions for similar crimes from the 1990's, had been cited by the Contractor's State License Board many times and had victimized homeowners since the 1980's.

Hanner is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9 and faces up to six years in prison.