BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man was found not competent to stand trial for the stabbings of his mother and two brothers last year.

Jeremy Rapolla, who allegedly suffers from schizophrenia, was arrested in July after attacking his family members with a knife. Rapolla, 24, stabbed them all in the torso and head, claiming they were imposters and he wanted to see what was inside of them.

Rapolla has been committed to three years at a mental health facility.