Man found shot and killed on Casa Loma Drive in Southeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CALIF. - Bakersfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Southeast Bakersfield.

According to BPD officials, On Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, at about 5:16 P.M., BPD officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Casa Loma Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with apparent gunshot injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

The deceased victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

