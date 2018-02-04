Man in hospital after being hit by car while pushing stroller on S. Union Ave.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing S. Union Ave. on Saturday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at around 1 p.m. when a man pushing a stroller across S. Union was hit by a car heading southbound on S. Union.

Police say nothing was in the stroller. The man was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries. The driver was driving between 30-35 MPH, according to witnesses, and was uninjured. They also stayed at the scene and drugs and alcohol are not factors for the driver.

Police are working to determine if alcohol or drugs were factors for the pedestrian who was struck. Traffic was briefly impacted but has since completely reopened. The investigation is ongoing.