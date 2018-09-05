Man in Wasco arrested for illegal possession of assault rifles

On Tuesday, September 4, 2018, around 6:00 p.m., Wasco deputies arrested 51-year-old Lionel Gonzalez; after finding one shotgun, two assault rifles, two high capacity magazines, several rounds of ammunition, and body armor while executing a search warrant.

Deputies say they had probable cause to arrest Gonzalez and he was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility. Gonzalez faces multiple charges, including possessing a firearm as a felon, illegally possessing assault rifles and high capacity magazines.

Anyone with additional information contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.