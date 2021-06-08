Man killed in a single-car accident in Arvin identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office

The driver that was killed in a single-car accident in Arvin has been identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

On June 2nd, 38-year-old Jose Israel Gomez Salas was killed when his vehicle left the roadway on Interstate 5 at the Grapevine Road on-ramp in Arvin. Salas was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

The accident happened around at 9:30 p.m.

Traffic NB I-5 on and off-ramps at Grapevine Rd. closed following deadly crash Veronica Morley, 23ABC

The cause of the accident has not been determined.