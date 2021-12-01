Man killed in Old Yard Drive crash identified as 51-year-old Bakersfield resident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man who was killed in a crash on Old Yard Drive. According to the KCSO, 51-year-old Kevin Lashawn Mallard died when his vehicle crashed into a brick wall.

According to Bakersfield Police Department, Mallard was heading east on Old Yard Dr when he crashed. He sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Covering Kern County Deadly crash on Old Yard Dr JaNell Gore, 23ABC

A female passenger and a juvenile passenger sustained moderate injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Preliminary investigation revealed Mallard failed to negotiate a turn and struck the wall. Drugs or alcohol are unknown factors to the collision at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.