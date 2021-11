TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — A man killed in a crash Monday morning in Taft has been identified.

Conrad James Sivits, 38, of Bakersfield, was killed when his truck crashed into another vehicle at about 9:14 a.m. on Taft Highway, east of Elk Hills Road, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Sivits was declared dead at the scene, according California Highway Patrol.