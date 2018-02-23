Man leads police on short pursuit in stolen vehicle in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A short pursuit in Central Bakersfield led to the arrest of a 29 year old man.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said around 7:00 p.m. officers received a report of an occupied stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Beech Street near Palm Street.

When deputies arrived to the area they say the vehicle start to drive off.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver failed to yield, triggering a short pursuit.

Officials said the driver struck a parked car in the 400 block of Olive St. near Palm Street.

He also struck a fence in the 600 block of Olive St. near Dracena St.

The vehicle became disabled and came to a rest at Beech St. and Darcena St.

Officers arrested Cesar Gonzalez, 29, for possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading arrest.