Man rescued after spending 5 days trapped at the bottom of a cliff in Stallion Springs

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KERO) — A driver is in the hospital after spending five days trapped in a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a cliff. Firefighters in Stallion Springs rescued the person on Saturday.

The pick-up truck was at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff about 60 miles south of Bakersfield.

Four firefighters were lowered to the scene using a rope rescue system. Since the driver was immobilized they used a basket to raise the person to safety.

The Kern County Fire Department hasn't released the extent of the victim's injuries or how they went off the road in the first place.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

