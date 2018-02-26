Man rides horse onto freeway and is arrested for possible DUI

Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man riding a horse on Saturday was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when he entered the 91 freeway near Long Beach.
The California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs division posted pictures of the arrest on Twitter saying "Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic."
So a horse walks onto the 91 freeway...no joke. Rider arrested by CHP for DUI in the greater Long Beach area. Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic. @CBSLA @NBCLA @KTLA @ABC7 @FOXLA @CNN @FoxNews @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/YdiL54ctvQ— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 25, 2018
An old Chinese proverb reads that 'a journey of a thousand miles, begins with a single step.'
NASCAR season is just two races in but Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick is now in the top five of the Monster Energy Cup Standings.
More than 300 students in Kern County are getting free exams and glasses this week thanks to One-Sight Vision Clinic.