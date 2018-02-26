Man rides horse onto freeway and is arrested for possible DUI

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man riding a horse on Saturday was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when he entered the 91 freeway near Long Beach.

The California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs division posted pictures of the arrest on Twitter saying "Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic."

 

