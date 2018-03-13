Man sentenced to 105 years for killing another man with his wife's handgun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 105 years to life in prison on Tuesday for fatally shooting another man in Delano a year ago.

Robert Henry Dominguez was convicted on Feb. 9 of one count of first degree murder, one count of witness intimidation using force or fear, one count of criminal threats, one count of petty theft and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Dominguez showed up at his estranged wife's house on March 4, 2017 and took her loaded .9mm handgun without her permission.

He then headed to the victim's trailer in Delano where he asked him to come outside and shot him. The victim's girlfriend came outside and Dominguez forced her to the ground and threatened to kill her if she cooperated with law enforcement.

He fled the scene but was later taken into custody.