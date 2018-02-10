Man who shot, killed person in Delano in March of 2017 found guilty

DELANO, Calif. -

UPDATE (February 09, 2018 5:45 p.m.): Robert Dominguez was found guilty of five of the counts he was charged with.

Dominguez was charged with first-degree murder, preventing/dissuading a witness-victim with threat/force, threatening with intent to terrorize, petty theft, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is expected back in court for sentencing on March 13th.

===========

UPDATE (4:54 p.m., March 8, 2017): Court documents obtained by 23ABC News suggest Dominguez killed Palomo for revenge.

The documents show Dominguez -- known to authorities under the moniker of "Psycho" -- targeted Palomo after the death of his friend Hugo Castro, a crime that Dominguez says Palomo committed.

According to the report, Dominguez went to Palomo's home, yelled "Victor", then shot him twice through the front door of the trailer where he was staying.

"This is for my primo, I told you I would get you," the court document quoted Dominguez as saying to Palomo after he shot him.

Police say Dominguez stole a gun from his estranged wife, which he used to kill Palomo.

===========

One man is dead and another is behind bars after a homicide in Delano.

According to the Delano Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Freemont St. and 12th St. Saturday around 12:30 p.m. regarding an injured man.

When officers arrived they found Delano resident Victor Palomo, 37, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to Delano Regional Medical Center.

Palomo died as a result of his injuries.

The Delano Police Department Detective Division and its Gang Unit were called out to assume the investigation.