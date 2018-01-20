Man shot in his stomach on Elmyra Avenue, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man with major injuries.

On Jan. 20 at about 12:39 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Elmyra Avenue to investigate the shooting. They found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was transported to Kern Medical. No arrests have been made at this time.

