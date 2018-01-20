Man shot in his stomach on Elmyra Avenue, KCSO says

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 37°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man with major injuries.
On Jan. 20 at about 12:39 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Elmyra Avenue to investigate the shooting. They found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.
The victim was transported to Kern Medical. No arrests have been made at this time.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man with major injuries.
Campout Against Cancer is having their kick-off celebration on Saturday.
A bone marrow drive is being held at Barber Honda to help a local man fighting a rare form of leukemia.
Walmart is offering free health screenings on Saturday at locations around Bakersfield until 2 p.m.