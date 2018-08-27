Man shot, killed by CHP identified as 41-year-old Felipe Casas

The Kern County Coroner's office has identified the man who was shot and killed by the California Highway Patrol.

Felipe Perez Casas, 41, of Fresno was shot and killed on Friday on the 99 near Merle Haggard Drive.

According to the CHP, Casas was involved in a crash Friday afternoon. When CHP showed up to the scene, he allegedly had a knife on him and advanced toward the officer. That's when the officer opened fire on Casas, shooting and killing him.