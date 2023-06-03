Man struck and killed on North Chester Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The pedestrian who was struck and killed on North Chester Avenue on Saturday has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

According to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Kevin Mathew Harrison of Weldon was walking eastbound on North Chester Avenue, outside of a crosswalk, and was hit by an SUV that was traveling northbound on Chester Avenue.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.