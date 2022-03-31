Man suffers major injuries in motorcycle cash in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in the hospital with a nearly severed arm after his motorcycle went down in East Bakersfield overnight.

Just before the man's motorcycle crashed at the split on eastbound Monterey Street and Niles, he was seen driving recklessly a few blocks away at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Two minutes later, Bakersfield police officers found the man lying on a guardrail with his arm almost completely cut off due to the collision.

BPD located the rider's backpack which contained a firearm. BPD says he will be booked for gun charges.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.