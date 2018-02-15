Man wanted for questioning in 2009 fatal pedestrian crash

Fair
DELANO, Calif. - Delano police need help finding a man who is wanted for questioning in a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian back in 2009.
The crash happened on February 08, 2009 around 2:08 a.m. in the 700 block of Fremont Street.
A woman, identified as Brenda Wyatt, died as a result of the crash, Delano police said.
Nearly, a decade later, the Delano Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Pedro Sanchez Sanchez, who is wanted for questioning in this case.
If you see him, please contact the Delano Police Department tip line at 661-721-3369. You can remain anonymous.
Valentine's Day is often about the chocolate and flowers. But today, love was shown to babies in the hospital.
A local group of high school students presented a video they made inspired by the new law to educate and prevent human trafficking.
Log Cabin Florist in Downtown Bakersfield, delivered over 1,000 gift items throughout Kern County Wednesday.