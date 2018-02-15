Man wanted for questioning in 2009 fatal pedestrian crash

DELANO, Calif. - Delano police need help finding a man who is wanted for questioning in a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian back in 2009.

The crash happened on February 08, 2009 around 2:08 a.m. in the 700 block of Fremont Street.

A woman, identified as Brenda Wyatt, died as a result of the crash, Delano police said.

Nearly, a decade later, the Delano Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Pedro Sanchez Sanchez, who is wanted for questioning in this case.

If you see him, please contact the Delano Police Department tip line at 661-721-3369. You can remain anonymous.