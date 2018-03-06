Man wanted for stealing surveillance camera from a business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Delano Police is looking for a man for allegedly stealing a surveillance camera from a business on Friday.

Officers responded to a call about a theft on Main Street around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday and found that the camera was stolen around 10 p.m. the night before.

If anyone knows the identity of the man showed in the photo they are asked to contact the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or the tip line at 661-721-3369.