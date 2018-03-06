Man wanted for stealing surveillance camera from a business

Fair
HI: 74°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Delano Police is looking for a man for allegedly stealing a surveillance camera from a business on Friday.
Officers responded to a call about a theft on Main Street around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday and found that the camera was stolen around 10 p.m. the night before.
If anyone knows the identity of the man showed in the photo they are asked to contact the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or the tip line at 661-721-3369.
The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday, her sentencing however was pushed back to March 20.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder case and has been doing so since Jan. 24.
Bakersfield has been voted number nine in realtor.com's top ten housing markets to watch, especially the North West area.
Kern Medical is offering free prenatal classes in English and Spanish through March. The classes are four sessions each.