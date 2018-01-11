Man waves gun, robs southwest Bakersfield business, according to Bakersfield Police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man allegedly robbed the Havana House in southwest Bakersfield on Thursday morning, according to Bakersfield Police.

The man entered the business around 10:28 a.m. and proceeded to wave his gun at the employee, police said.

The man was able to make it out with money and unknown items, according to police.

There is no suspect description and no surveillance available. There were also no injuries reported.