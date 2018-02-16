Man who threatened ex, had murder kit in his car sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man who repeatedly contacted, and threatened his ex-girlfriend, and was later found with items intended to kill, and dispose of her body was sentenced to 14 years and four months to life in jail.

Louis Truman Magee Jr., was convicted of one count of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, one count of stalking, one count of criminal threats, two counts of violating a restraining order, one account of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, one count of felony evading, and one count of hit and run.

Magee continuously made threats to his ex-girlfriend between Jan. and May of 2017, putting her in constant fear, according to the DA's office.

On May 1st, Magee called the victim threatening to kill her, he then showed up to her home despite having a court ordered restraining order against him, leading her to call police.

When officers arrived Magee tried to hit one of the officers with his vehicle and led police on a high-speed pursuit, officials said.

On May 9th, Magee returned to his ex-girlfriend's home and tried entering. When officers arrived they found Magee hiding in his vehicle.

Officers also found what they described as a "murder kit", which had items in it they believed Magee was intending to use to kill his ex-girlfriend and dispose of her body.