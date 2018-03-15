Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in car crash in northern California

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - A Marin County sheriff's deputy was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning, according to 23ABC's sister station in San Francisco.

ABC7 Bay Area is reporting that the deputy's car struck a tree off Highway 1, just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County.

Firefighters extracted the deputy from the car and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

All lanes of Highway 1 were closed Thursday morning until 6:30 a.m. while the cause of the crash was investigated. Early reports indicate the deputy was responding to a 911 call when he lost control of his car on a left curve of the road, hitting a tree.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a news conference for this afternoon at 1 p.m.