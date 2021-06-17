Marley's Mutts speaks out against animal import ban

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO() — A local rescue group is voicing concern with a recent measure from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC released rules that would ban importing dogs from as many as 100 countries across the world. They say dogs from those countries carry a high risk of bringing rabies into the country.

Marley's Mutts says they want to rescue as many dogs from those areas as possible in the next 28 days when the new restrictions would take effect. Those countries include places such as Kenya, Colombia, Lebanon, and others

"Shutting down imports for a whole year would be disastrous for dog rescue and animal welfare because it would mark an uptick in buying of dogs and of breeding," said Zach Skoww of Marley's Mutts.

Marley's Mutts says they are currently working to bring nine dogs from Lebanon and two dogs from Morocco.