Maya Cinemas celebrates Black History Month with free movies

Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 48°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Maya Cinemas is celebrating Black History Month with free movies.
On Saturday Feb. 17 "The Color Purple" will be playing starting at noon.
Next Saturday on the 24th, "The Help" will be playing at noon as well.
Maya Cinemas is celebrating Black History Month with free movies.
It's that time of year again and Assemblymember Rudy Salas is hosting a free tax preparation workshop on Saturday to provide information…
(UPDATE 5:44 a.m.): California Highway Patrol say they received multiple calls just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday that a SUV was headed the wrong…
Friday evening, Youth2Leaders Education Foundation offered free assistance to the community with DACA renewal applications and…