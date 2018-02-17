Maya Cinemas celebrates Black History Month with free movies

Johana Restrepo
8:17 AM, Feb 17, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Maya Cinemas is celebrating Black History Month with free movies.

On Saturday Feb. 17 "The Color Purple" will be playing starting at noon.

Next Saturday on the 24th, "The Help" will be playing at noon as well.

