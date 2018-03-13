Maya Cinemas coming to Delano

11:52 AM, Mar 13, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Folks in Delano will soon have a new state-of-the-art, 12-screen Maya Cinemas theater.

The Maya Delano 12 Cinemas and MPX is due to open within the next couple of months. Though no firm date has been set.

They broke ground on the new theater back in October at the corner of Woollomes Avenue and Dover Street.

