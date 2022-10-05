Rep. Kevin McCarthy discusses opioid epidemic in Kern County with BCSD, county behavioral health director

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) held an event on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing opioid epidemic and its impact on Kern County, where in response to the rise of fentanyl use among youth, school districts have begun supplying campuses with the potentially life-saving overdose-recovery drug Narcan.

With a spike in overdoses happening in and around school property, many parents are worried their children could be next. Officials are speaking out about what can be done.

Stacy Kuwahara, Behavioral Health Director for Kern County says a parent who is tuned in, attentive, and willing to have frank conversations about drugs and addiction is in a better position to act when a child might need help.

“Significant things in the way they are behaving, their mood, lack of interest in things they previous did, maybe they are sleeping more, sleeping less,” said Kuwahara about what a parent who is concerned should look for. “Significant behavioral changes”

These behaviors could, but don’t necessarily always, suggest that someone is having problems with substance use. Sometimes, these can be symptoms of a larger mental health issue that may underlie a person’s desire to self-medicate in unsafe ways.

“I think in order to address some of that, kids are turning to drugs, and there is a lot of accessibility,” said Kuwahara. “It is very easy, things are very accessible, and unfortunately drugs are a part of that.”

Kuwahara adds that unlike before, the issue is affecting kids from all zip codes, from different backgrounds, and of different ages. For this reason, she, along with other local leaders, are discussing what they can do to respond.

On the legislative side of the issue, both Kevin McCarthy and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer pointed out the difficulty of prosecuting and sentencing the people who are distributing the drugs.

“When someone is arrested for possession of fentanyl, it is tested, and we have twelve times the humber of cases that come to our crime lab than we did 5 years ago,” said Zimmer.