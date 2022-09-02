McCarthy reacts to the president's speech in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KERO) — President Joe Biden was in Pennsylvania to talk about the state of American democracy and the threat of political extremism. Congressperson Kevin McCarthy (R - Bakersfield) was also in Pennsylvania today, speaking before the president to offer a rebuttal.

"Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America," McCarthy asserted. "On its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values. He has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America's soul."

McCarthy called on Biden to apologize for using the term "fascism" to describe the ideology of former president Donald Trump and his supporters.