McCarthy talks Nov. ballot and future of House

5:02 PM, Aug 30, 2018

Battle for the gavel: Can Congressman Kevin McCarthy hold majority in the house, and become the next speaker? Tim Calahan 23ABC speaks with McCarthy on the future of the Republican Party in November, and how Kern County issues are caught in the middle.

KERO

Can Congressman Kevin McCarthy hold the majority in the house, and become the next speaker?

Tim Calahan spoke with McCarthy on the future of the Republican party in November, and how Kern County issues are caught in the middle.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News