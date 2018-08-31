McCarthy talks Nov. ballot and future of House

Partly Cloudy
Battle for the gavel: Can Congressman Kevin McCarthy hold majority in the house, and become the next speaker? Tim Calahan 23ABC speaks with McCarthy on the future of the Republican Party in November, and how Kern County issues are caught in the middle.
In September of 2003, BPD responded to a deadly stabbing that left Renato Morales dead. According to BPD, no suspect information developed at…
On Wednesday, August 29, a Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at in a patrol vehicle near Rosamond.
The Hispanic Business Conference and Expo took place on Thursday, August 30. It began at 1 p.m and is running until 7 at the Bakersfield…
