McFarland High School cheer captain among dozens heading to London to perform in NYE parade

11:29 PM, Dec 26, 2017
Harrington, Jessica
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Kern County cheerleader is among dozens heading to London to cheer in the New Year's Eve parade. 

McFarland High School cheerleader Lexy Mendoza boarded an airplane Tuesday night to head out for the Varsity All-American London Tour where she will take part in London's New Year's Day Parade. 

Her cheer coach, Angela Carabajal tweeted a picture of Mendoza getting ready to board the plane, "This has been her dream ever since earning All-American honors at both USA/NCA cheer camps each year!"

Mendoza is among dozens of other California young women who were chosen to take part in the parade. 

