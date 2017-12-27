McFarland High School cheer captain among dozens heading to London to perform in NYE parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Kern County cheerleader is among dozens heading to London to cheer in the New Year's Eve parade.

McFarland High School cheerleader Lexy Mendoza boarded an airplane Tuesday night to head out for the Varsity All-American London Tour where she will take part in London's New Year's Day Parade.

Her cheer coach, Angela Carabajal tweeted a picture of Mendoza getting ready to board the plane, "This has been her dream ever since earning All-American honors at both USA/NCA cheer camps each year!"

Safe travels to our MHS Cougar Cheer Captain Lexy Mendoza! She’s on her way to the Varsity All-American London Tour where she’ll take part in London’s New Years Day Parade. This has been her dream ever since earning All-American honors at both USA/NCA cheer camps each year! pic.twitter.com/mQOcQiNJwb — Angela Quinn (@AngelaCarabajal) December 26, 2017

Mendoza is among dozens of other California young women who were chosen to take part in the parade.